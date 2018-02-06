Anne Norris's father back on the stand for Day 10 of murder trial

Anne Norris's father will continue testifying in the Supreme Court of Newfoundland on Tuesday, as the first witness for the defence in his daughter's first-degree murder trial.

Gary Norris's testimony started Monday afternoon, after the 12-person jury returned to the courtroom for the first time since being dismissed Wednesday.

Anne Norris is brought into Supreme Court in St. John's for the ninth day of her murder trial. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

During his testimony, he outlined his daughter's behaviour and her history of being committed to hospital for mental health problems.

He told the court that he found, on separate occasions, a steak knife, a baseball bat and a BB handgun under his daughter's bed. She told him she kept them there for her protection, in case someone broke in.

Gary says Anne would tell him she woke up sore, someone had broken in and assaulted her, but House was secure and intact. She would say “Dad why aren’t you protecting me?” Chokes back tears. He says there was “no reasoning with her” <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NorrisTrial?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NorrisTrial</a> —@stobincbc

Anne Norris has admitted to killing Marcel Reardon in May 2016 by hitting him repeatedly in the head with a hammer, as well as placing his body under the steps of Harbour View Apartments and dumping the hammer in St. John's harbour.

Her defence lawyer says she's not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder, while the Crown argues she knew the consequences of her actions and planned Reardon's death.

Anne Norris has admitted to killing Marcel Reardon, 46, by hitting him repeatedly in the head with a hammer. (Submitted)

On Monday afternoon, Gary Norris told jurors that his daughter lived with him and his wife Florence for a good portion of her adult life.

Anne Norris on multiple occasions said she thought someone had broken into their home during the night and assaulted her, and once accused her father of shaving her face while she slept.

She started making comments that her sexual organs were deformed, saying she inherited it from her mother, no medical intervention at this time, Gary says <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NorrisTrial?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NorrisTrial</a> —@stobincbc

Committed to Waterford

At one point, when Florence Norris was diagnosed with cancer and told by a doctor she needed some stress-free time, Anne lived with her aunt Karen Norris. But it became too exhausting for her aunt, so Anne moved back in with her parents.

Gary and Florence would eventually leave for Florida, hoping that their absence would force Anne to avail of treatment at Emmanuel House Community Centre & Residence, where they secured her a place before leaving.

She eventually left, ending up at the Native Friendship Centre, where she stayed until early 2016 when she was committed to the Waterford.

“Nothing seemed to be working. Anne was on the streets.” Gary says they reached out to PEER program again to say it wasn’t working. Wanted to start over again: they said OK, let’s try to pull Anne back and get things going again, Gary says <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NorrisTrial?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NorrisTrial</a> —@stobincbc

After she was released from that stay at the Waterford, Anne Norris moved into Harbour View Apartments on Brazil Street in downtown St. John's. A couple of days later, Reardon was dead.

Defence lawyer Rosellen Sullivan told Supreme Court Justice William Goodridge she would take the night to review her notes, and Gary Norris would be back on the stand when court resumed Tuesday at 10 a.m.

