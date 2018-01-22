Anne Norris repeatedly hit Marcel Reardon in the head until he died, both the Crown and defence acknowledge, but her trial will focus on her mental state at the time.

The first-degree murder trial for Norris, 30, started Monday in Supreme Court in St. John's.

After sorting out the jury — one juror and one alternate have been excused — Justice William Goodridge explained how the trial would run and what was expected of the jury, now made up of six men and six women.

It's alleged that Anne Norris killed Marcel Reardon, 46.

"This is not your typical who did it trial," Crown prosecutor Iain Hollett said in his opening statements to the jury. "In fact, we know who did it."

Hollett, who is prosecuting the case with Jeff Summers, warned the jury that some of the evidence they will be asked to review will be disturbing, but will give them necessary information about the case.

'The question to ask is — 'Why?''

In the agreed statement of facts, Norris admits she killed Reardon, 46, on May 9, moved his body under the stairs of Harbour View Apartments, off Brazil Street, then later disposed of the murder weapon — a hammer — by putting it in a borrowed backpack and tossing that into the harbour.

Norris's lawyer argued she was not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder at the time.

Anne Norris sits in the suspect box in Supreme Court, while her family and supporters sit behind. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

"As the Crown said, this is not a whodunit. There is no doubt that Ms. Norris caused the death of Marcel Reardon," defence lawyer Rosellen Sullivan told the jury in her opening statements in court.

"The question to ask is — 'Why?'"

Sullivan outlined Norris's upbringing, with a supportive family — a sister, and parents who are still together — and her reputation as an accomplished athlete.

Hammer purchased at Walmart

Sullivan, who is representing Norris along with Jerome Kennedy, outlined her client's behaviour both before and after Reardon's death.

Norris went to the Walmart on Topsail Road where her behaviour warranted her being followed through the store by security, Sullivan said. Eventually, Norris purchased the hammer that would be used to kill Reardon.

Rosellen Sullivan and Jerome Kennedy are representing Anne Norris. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

Days after the discovery of the body, Norris returned to the same Walmart, where she again tried to buy a hammer. This is where police arrested her.

It's agreed that on May 8, Norris went downtown to meet up with three people — Reardon, Jessica Peach and Kevin O'Brien. Peach was the friend who owned the backpack Norris would later use to dispose of the hammer used to killed Reardon.

On the morning of May 9, Norris returned downtown to meet up with O'Brien. This is when she threw the backpack into the harbour.

This blue L.L. Bean backpack was found floating in the St. John's harbour. Inside, the hammer, with the yellow handle, used to kill Marcel Reardon. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

That blue L.L. Bean backpack was later found floating in the harbour and handed over to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. Peach's debit card was found inside that backpack, along with the hammer, some rope, and a pair of women's jeans.

Justice Goodridge dismissed the jury for lunch, with court set to resume at 2:30 p.m. The trial is slated for five weeks.

