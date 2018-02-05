Anne Norris's father outlined his daughter's history of mental health problems, as well as the kind of behaviour she exhibited in the years leading up to Marcel's Reardon's death, as he took the stand at her murder trial Monday.

Gary Norris, 62, was the first witness for the defence as the trial entered Day 9 in Supreme Court in St. John's.

Anne Norris cries in the prisoner's box during her father's testimony at her first-degree murder trial. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

Norris, who worked for 35 years for the provincial government and served as a deputy minister, described his family as "average, everyday."

He said his youngest daughter, Anne, was athletic and "empathetic" while growing up, calling her "a glass half-full" kind of child.

She played basketball for years, but her dad said things took a turn for her as an adult.

Norris, 30, has admitted to killing Marcel Reardon, 46, by hitting him repeatedly in the head with a hammer in May 2016, placing his body under the steps of Harbour View Apartments, and throwing the weapon into St. John's harbour.

Anne Norris has admitted to killing Marcel Reardon, 46, by hitting him repeatedly in the head with a hammer. (Submitted)

Her defence argues she's not criminally responsible on account of mental illness, while the Crown argues Norris knew the consequences of her actions and planned to kill Reardon.

Sexual assault complaint filed

Norris said his daughter went to police in 2011 with allegations that a coach had sexually assaulted her when she was a teen.

He testified that he told Anne he believed her, and supported her going to police.

After a few months of investigating, however, he became concerned about her mental health. The investigation was halted.

A number of Norris’s family members crying, including Florence, her mother. “She said to me she was sorry and I said you don’t have to be sorry, you did nothing wrong. This individual was in a position of trust” #NorrisTrial — @stobincbc

Gary Norris had to choke back tears as he outlined some of his daughter's mental health history. In the courtroom, Anne Norris and other members of her family could be heard crying as well.

Also in the courtroom Monday listening to testimony were Reardon's brother, Scott, as well as his sister-in-law.

Ingests bottle of pills

Norris told the 12-person jury about a number of times his daughter was committed to the Waterford Hospital.

Once, after being released into her parents' care, Anne Norris took her mother's car. Police were called and after hours of searching, she was found on the side of the road in Avondale.

'There was no reasoning with her.' - Gary Norris

Her doctor at the time signed a committal order and she was taken to hospital.

Another time, Anne Norris went to the Waterford with an aunt, but they wouldn't admit her, Gary Norris said. On her way out Anne threatened to kill herself, and took a bottle of pills. She had to get her stomach pumped and was released back into her parents' care.

Gary Norris also said he and his wife asked if there were any other programs for their daughter, even out-of-province, and were told no. For a brief time, while her mother was undergoing treatment for cancer, Anne lived with her aunt, but it became too much for Karen Norris and Anne moved back in with her parents.

BB gun, knife and a bat

Entered into evidence by the defence Monday were three items that Norris found under his daughter's bed: a child's baseball bat, a steak knife, and a handgun-style black BB gun.

Anne Norris, 30, speaks with Rosellen Sullivan, one of her defence lawyers, at Day 2 of her first-degree murder trial at Supreme Court in St. John's. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

Gary Norris ensured that the BB gun wouldn't fire without an air cartridge refill, which he took from Anne's room, so he left the BB gun under her bed, citing advice given to him by people at the Waterford not to engage her behaviour, or risk heightening her paranoia.

"There was no reasoning with her," he told the court.

Eventually, Gary and Florence Norris left to go to Florida in late 2015. They secured a place for Anne at Emmanuel House Community Centre & Residence then left, hoping that while they were out of the province, she would have no choice but to attend programming.

Gary says Anne would tell him she woke up sore, someone had broken in and assaulted her, but House was secure and intact. She would say “Dad why aren’t you protecting me?” Chokes back tears. He says there was “no reasoning with her” #NorrisTrial — @stobincbc

But Anne left Emmanuel House, eventually making her way to the Native Friendship Centre. When her parents came home for Christmas in 2015, Anne went home with them, but was quick to say she wanted to return to the centre.

After her parents returned to Florida in January 2016, Anne was "bouncing around" all over the place, Gary Norris said, and they had a hard time keeping track of her. "Nothing seemed to be working. Anne was on the streets."

Anne Norris sits in the prisoner's box in Supreme Court in St. John's. Her father Gary and mother Florence sit behind her, along with her older sister Susan and Susan's husband. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

From Florida, they tried to get her into more programs in the province, and hoped she would take her medication.

The next time Norris would see his daughter would be after she was arrested for the murder of Reardon in May 2016.

Father back on stand Tuesday

Defence lawyer Rosellen Sullivan told Justice William Goodridge she may have further questions for Gary Norris, who will be back on the witness stand at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Crown prosecutors Iain Hollett, left, and Jeff Summers argue Norris planned Reardon's death and knew the consequences of her actions. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

Sullivan and Jerome Kennedy are representing Norris at the trial in Newfoundland Supreme Court, while the Crown prosecutors in the case are Iain Hollett and Jeff Summers.

The Crown finished calling its evidence last week, and the six-man, six-woman jury was excused for a couple of days while the court discussed legal issues.

