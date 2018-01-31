Dr. Simon Avis has been the chief medical examiner in Newfoundland and Labrador since 1996 and says Marcel Reardon's autopsy stands out among the thousands he's done.

"One of the most damaging injuries I've seen," Avis told the Crown at the eighth day of Anne Norris's first-degree murder trial Wednesday morning.

Norris, 30, has admitted to killing Reardon, 46, by hitting him repeatedly in the head with a hammer, as well as placing his body under the steps of Harbour View Apartments and disposing of the hammer by placing it inside a borrowed backpack and dropping that into the harbour.

The body of Marcel Reardon, 46, was discovered under the steps of an apartment building where Norris was living in May 2016. (Submitted)

Her defence says she's not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder. The Crown argues Norris planned Reardon's death and knew the consequences of her actions.

In Supreme Court in St. John's Wednesday morning, Avis testified as an expert witness, going through his autopsy report with the 12-person jury.

As he went through the photos, which are under a publication ban, the images came up on a number of computer screens placed around the courtroom. Jerome Kennedy, one of Norris's defence lawyers, requested that the screen directly in front of his client be turned off.

He also requested that all of the screens in the courtroom be turned off, a request Justice William Goodridge rejected, since Avis could use the mouse to show jurors specific things he was talking about.

Dr. Simon Avis has been the chief medical examiner for Newfoundland and Labrador since 1996, and says he's done thousands of autopsies in that time. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

Scott Reardon, Marcel Reardon's brother, was in the courtroom when the photos were being shown, and at times removed his glasses and put his head down to avoid looking at them.

Some of Norris's family members also opted not to look at the photos at points.

Undetermined number of blows

Avis told the jury that the extent of the injuries makes it impossible for him to guess the exact number of blows to Reardon's head, but did note that there were bits of brain matter that had escaped through contusions in the skull and scalp.

There were no injuries to either of Reardon's hands, he noted to the Crown.

As part of his report findings, Avis also highlighted that Reardon's blood-alcohol level was about four times the legal limit. Examination of the liver suggested Reardon was a habitual drinker, he told defence Rosellen Sullivan during cross-examination.

Avis was the final Crown witness to be called in the case.

Justice Goodridge told the jury there were some procedural items that needed to be taken care of for the rest of the week, so the six men and six women of the jury will be on call — meaning they can't return to work. Court resumes at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

The trial started on Jan. 22 and is slated for four weeks.

