The 12-person jury will be back in the courtroom this morning, as the second week of Anne Norris's murder trial gets underway in St. John's.

Norris, 30, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marcel Reardon, 46.

She has admitted to killing Reardon by hitting him repeatedly in the head with a hammer, placing his body under the steps of Harbour View Apartments — where she lived at the time — and disposing of the hammer by placing it inside a borrowed backpack and dumping that into the harbour.

Const. Cynthia Crocker took this photo of Marcel Reardon's body under the steps outside Harbour View Apartments on May 9, 2016. (Court exhibit)

Defence lawyers Rosellen Sullivan and Jerome Kennedy argue she's not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder.

Crown prosecutors Iain Hollett and Jeff Summers are trying to prove Norris planned to kill Reardon and knew the consequences of her actions.

It will be up to the jury of six men and six women to decide.

Brief recap of Week 1

During the first week of the trial, jurors heard from the man who found Reardon's body and who would later go on to befriend Norris, even lending her the clothing she would later be arrested in. They also heard from the superintendent of the building, who was surprised to learn Norris had been arrested and charged with murder in the case.

Anne Norris, 30, speaks with Rosellen Sullivan, one of her defence lawyers, at Day 2 of her first-degree murder trial at Supreme Court in St. John's. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

There was testimony as well from the police officer and paramedics who were first called to the scene, as well as Const. Ryan Pittman, the lead investigator in the case, who entered hours of surveillance footage into evidence.

That footage showed Norris shopping in the Topsail Road Walmart on May 8 for the hammer she would later use to kill Reardon, as well as a return visit to the same Walmart on May 13 where she was arrested.

Surveillance video shows Anne Norris being escorted from a St. John's Walmart after her arrest there on May 13, 2016. (Court exhibit)

Jessica Peach and Kevin O'Brien, who were panhandling downtown with Reardon and Norris on May 8, also testified last week. Peach loaned Norris the backpack used to dispose of the murder weapon and O'Brien was with her when she dropped it into the harbour.

Const. Cynthia Crocker, with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's Forensic Identification Unit, also walked jurors through the photographs she took outside the apartment building.

The first-degree murder trial is slated for four weeks in Supreme Court, with Justice William Goodridge presiding.

Follow along with the latest developments at court in our live blog.