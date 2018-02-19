Crown prosecutors in the Anne Norris first-degree murder trial are expected to call rebuttal evidence when jurors return to Supreme Court in St. John's, as the trial enters its 16th day.

Because the defence is claiming she's not criminally responsible for killing Marcel Reardon, the Crown is now allowed to call rebuttal evidence.

Norris, 30, has admitted to killing Reardon on May 9, 2016, by hitting him repeatedly in the head with a hammer, placing his body under the steps of Harbour View Apartments, where she lived, and throwing the hammer into the harbour.

Reardon's body was found under the stairs of a Brazil Street apartment building on May 9, 2016. (Submitted)

Her defence wrapped its case Feb. 14. Norris did not take the stand.

The 12-person jury last week heard from Dr. Nizar Ladha, the psychiatrist who, at the request of the defence team, did an assessment of Norris.

Ladha, who is the division head of forensic psychiatry at Eastern Health, said his diagnosis for Norris was that she had schizophrenia, in his opinion was delusional and that her "uncontrolled frenzied violence" was due to her mental illness.

Crown prosecutors Iain Hollett and Jeff Summers, pictured here in Supreme Court in St. John's on Feb. 13, 2018, will be calling rebuttal evidence, as the trial enters Week 5. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

Through cross-examination, Crown Iain Hollett pointed out that Ladha asked Norris in September 2016 how she had felt the night she killed Reardon.

He had also reviewed Norris's history as provided by her parents, and Norris's own statements to police, but did not seek to review any other witness statements.

During cross-examination, Ladha said Norris did understand that hitting someone repeatedly with a hammer would injure or kill them, but she did not comprehend the overall consequences.

The trial started Jan. 22, and was originally slated for four weeks, but Justice William Goodridge advised the jury that they would likely be sitting through the week of Feb. 19.

