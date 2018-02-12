It's the start of the third week of Anne Norris's first-degree murder trial at Supreme Court in St. John's and the defence will continue presenting its case.

The 12-person jury was dismissed Thursday afternoon after four days of hearing evidence presented by the defence, including a registered psychologist's report on Norris that gave the court its first look at Norris's account of what happened the night she killed Marcel Reardon.

Norris has admitted to killing Reardon, 46, by hitting him repeatedly in the head with a hammer. (Submitted)

Norris has admitted to killing Reardon on May 9, 2016, by hitting him repeatedly in the head with a hammer, as well as placing his body under the steps of Harbour View Apartments and placing the hammer inside a borrowed backpack and tossing that into the harbour.

Her defence team says Norris, 30, is not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder, while the Crown argues she knew the consequences of her actions and planned Reardon's death.

Testimony from Gary Norris, Anne Norris's father, as well as her ex-boyfriend Brian Constantine, last week proved to be emotional for the Norris family.

“I didn’t know what the f—k to say to her,” he said. Gary Norris weeping while Constantine outlines what Anne told him about the coach #NorrisTrial — @stobincbc

Gary Norris walked through his account of the years he and his wife Florence spent trying to help their daughter with her struggles with mental health.

When she was living with them, he at separate times found a steak knife, a baseball bat and a BB handgun under her bed.

This is the BB handgun, with a trigger lock in place, that Gary Norris found under Anne Norris's bed. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

This child-sized baseball bat and steak knife were found under Anne Norris's bed by her father, Gary Norris, on different dates. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

Norris would tell her parents she believed people were breaking into the home and assaulting her, and said her parents weren't doing enough to protect her.

Those three items were shown to jurors Feb. 5.

Norris's account of night she killed Reardon

Jurors also heard testimony last week from Randy Penney, the registered psychologist who was asked to do a report on Norris in December.

In that report was the first account the jury has heard about Norris's version of events the night she killed Reardon.

Penney says he’s previously been able to identify paychopathic traits solely from sitting with a person meeting the criteria. “When you spend time with someone who’s a psychopath, it’s clear” #NorrisTrial — @stobincbc

Penney told the court that Norris remembered those events, but it felt like a dream, and she also described being afraid.

"She recalled being in her apartment and becoming highly anxious regarding her belief that he would certainly break into her apartment and attack her," Penney's report reads.

"She stated she was certain she would die that night. She believed he would come in and murder her in her bed."

Norris "remembered going outside to deal with him in order to ensure her safety," the report adds.

Iain Hollett is one of the Crown prosecutors in Anne Norris's first-degree murder trial. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

Penney also concluded in his report that Norris would not meet the criteria of a psychopath, scoring nine out of a possible 40 on the scale, with him scoring her liberally.

He did suggest that at the time she killed Reardon she was in a "highly dissociated and possibly psychotic state."

Jerome Kennedy is one of Norris's defence lawyers for Norris. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

Defence lawyers Rosellen Sullivan and Jerome Kennedy will continue their case when jurors return Monday at 11 a.m. Crown prosecutors Iain Hollett and Jeff Summers wrapped their case after the first week, which began Jan. 22.

Justice William Goodridge is presiding over the case, which was slated for four weeks, but jurors were also told last week to expect it to continue into the week of Feb. 19.

