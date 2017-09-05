Ann Marie Hann has been appointed the new clerk of the executive council, the top civil service job in Newfoundland and Labrador — more than four months after Bern Coffey resigned the post.

Hann has worked in Alberta for the last 11 years, most recently as interim country manager at Atrum Coal, an Austrlian-based mining company seeking to develop mining properties in Canada.

Prior to that she served as president of the Coal Association of Canada, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.

Hann also has two decades of working in N.L.'s public service, including roles as senior analyst in the executive council, deputy minister of environment and labour, and CEO of the Workers' Compensation Board (now WorkplaceNL).

"[Hann's] experience in key roles, both provincially in the public sector and nationally in the private sector, will be tremendously valuable as we continue advancing economic strength, greater efficiency, better services," said Premier Dwight Ball.

Bern Coffey, seen here in a 2007 photo, resigned at the end of April as clerk of the executive council for the Newfoundland and Labrador government. (Rhonda Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Elizabeth Day had been in the role on an interim basis, and was named shortly after Coffey left. She returns to her role as deputy clerk of the executive council.

He had faced criticism for continuing to work as a lawyer in private practice while serving as the clerk of the executive council — suing Nalcor, a provincial Crown corporation, on behalf of a client who was alleging wrongful dismissal as well as Western Health in a separate case.

Coffey had previously defended his continued work as a private practice lawyer, but resigned at the end of April with Ball admitting Coffey's position had become "untenable."