Man who let pit bull starve to death given 8-month jail term

A man convicted of animal cruelty for allowing his pit bull to starve to death in 2015 has been sentenced to eight months in prison.

John Corcoran, 33, requested house arrest but Judge James Walsh said that sentence would be inappropriate given his prior conviction for animal cruelty.

The Crown had suggested eight months in prison and 18 months probation.

Dog's treatment amounted to torture: judge

"It would be difficult to conceive a set of facts worse than this case," said Walsh, in handing down his sentence on Tuesday. He said what Corcoran did amounted to torture.

At a sentencing hearing in January, the province's chief veterinarian, Dr. Laura Rogers, cried on the stand as she described the state of the dog's body and how it would have suffered.

Corcoran failed to show up for a previous sentencing date in late April, and was arrested May 3.