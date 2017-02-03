Newfoundland and Labrador's justice minister says the inquiry into the police shooting death of Don Dunphy underscores the need for an independent team to investigate when a police officer harms or kills someone.

"There's generally a negative perception when it comes to police investigating their own and it's not just the public that says that. Even our police forces say that as well," said Andrew Parsons.

'It's something that I've talked about for a long time.' - Andrew Parsons

Other provinces have recognized this problem and taken steps to solve it.

Ontario has a Special Investigative Unit (SIU). Alberta has a Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT). Parsons said this province should be able to turn to a similar body.

"We need to have this — where it's a civilian-led, independent oversight of our police forces — and I think that will protect the public's interests and I think it's a protection for our police forces as well," he said.

Parsons said he wanted an independent body to investigate when police harm or kill someone before a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer fatally shot a man in Mitchells Brook on April 5, 2015.

Don Dunphy was fatally shot by RNC Const. Joe Smyth on Easter Sunday 2015. (Courtesy the Dunphy Family)

But he says the RCMP investigation into Don Dunphy's death put the idea of police investigating police under a microscope and underscored why it's important to have arms-length scrutiny.

"It's something that I've talked about for a long time but that incident has only cemented my belief that it's a necessary thing," said Parsons.

Legislation expected this year

Parsons said its not clear what form the unit will take. He said his department is looking at establishing a stand-alone Newfoundland and Labrador unit or perhaps collaborating with other provinces to create an Atlantic serious incident response team.

Parsons said he wants a unit that is transparent and makes its reports available to the public.

"No doubt. I think that's the hallmark of this. We want to ensure public confidence in the system and keeping reports secret doesn't do anything to help that," he said.

'You don't want rush and fool it up.' - Andrew Parsons

Parsons said legislation to create the civilian-led police oversight team will come in 2017 but it's not certain if that will happen during the spring session of the House of Assembly or in the fall.

"I'd like to have it happen sooner rather than later but with something this serious, you don't want rush and fool it up," he said.