Amy Hancock has a job and a busy family life. But what she hasn't had since mid-November is a car, to help her deal with all that daily hustle and bustle.

And she says she still has no idea when she will get it back.

"It has been a really hard four months. We spent all Christmas with no vehicle. I have two children that I've tried to get around every day," Hancock told CBC News.

"We have school, we have sitters, I work, my fiancé works so he needs to get to work and get picked up. My kids need to get to school and picked up. They're after missing birthday parties. We can't go and have a normal life."

That may soon change.

The owner of Roche's Automotive Services Inc. on Brookfield Road in St. John's told CBC News he hopes to return to work at the garage on Monday, after taking time off to recover from an accident.

Peter Roche said he plans to begin contacting customers as soon as he is back on the job next week.

It won't be a minute too soon for Hancock.

"I want my car back," she said. "I want my life back. I want him to just open the doors. Something needs to be done."

Put car in for repairs in November

Hancock's story begins last fall, when she was having trouble with her car.

She had used Roche's Automotive before, without any problems.

She said she spoke with one of the mechanics there, who said he'd have a look at it. Apparently, her 2008 Mazda had coolant problems.

A few weeks passed, and she went back to check on it. She said she was told the garage was not going to get time to work on it, and she was advised that she could take her car somewhere else.

Roche's Automotive Services Inc. is located on Brookfield Road in St. John's. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

It was late in the afternoon on the day before they were closing for the Christmas holidays, Hancock said, and she couldn't make arrangements on such short notice.

But she figured she could pick the car up after the holidays.

"I thought they were going to open up the week after Christmas," Hancock said. "I just kept going down there. They weren't opening."

Hancock said she even left notes in the door of the garage, but never heard back from anyone.

Police call situation a civil matter

Hancock went to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary several times, but the police told her there is nothing they can do.

The RNC confirmed that in an email to CBC News.

"While we can understand that this situation would be frustrating for a consumer trying to get their property back, the RNC does not have the authority to enter the property to return vehicles to their owners," the police said in a statement.

"The vehicles were brought there by customers needing repairs and were not returned, making this a civil matter in that there was not offence under the Criminal Code that occurred."

The RNC suggested contacting a lawyer. Hancock said she has done that, but can't afford the hourly rate.

And her insurance company couldn't help either, because she only had public-liability coverage.

"It's very frustrating," she said. "Very, very frustrating."

Recovering from accident, owner says

CBC News tracked down garage owner Peter Roche at provincial court Thursday, where he appeared on an unrelated matter.

Roche's Automotive Services Inc. is accused of fraudulent school bus inspections.

Roche is personally facing 44 charges of forgery and one count of obstruction of justice.

Peter Roche, 47, appeared at provincial court in St. John's on Thursday. Roche is facing 44 counts of forgery and one of obstruction of justice. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

After court, CBC News asked him about Hancock's car.

Roche declined a taped interview, but said he had a serious accident in early January, and has been recovering ever since.

He said he had surgery, and is only now getting back on his feet.

Roche said he plans to return to work at the garage on Monday, and start calling his customers then.

Hancock now has her fingers crossed, hoping this all may be sorted out soon.