Ammonia leak shuts down Gander arena, ends hockey season

The Town of Gander has discovered an ammonia leak in the Steele Community Centre.

The centre, which holds an ice surface and a walking track, will be shut down until Monday, according to a news release.

However, due to repairs needed to the arena's compressor cooling system, all ice bookings until the end of the winter have been cancelled, ending the hockey and figure skating seasons early.

Derm Chafe, Gander's chief administrative officer, said no one was injured as a result of the leak, and said the closure of the community centre was a precautionary measure.

"The real risk for us wasn't the leak that we had," he said, explaining the closure came "to ensure that it doesn't become a disaster."

He said the leak was discovered as part of the town's regular checks on the ice-making system.

"Due to the potential consequences of an ammonia leak, the Town of Gander has taken definitive measures to protect the safety and welfare of our residents," said Tara Pollett, the deputy mayor for the town, in the statement.