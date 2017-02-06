When the competition begins for best in show at the 2017 Westminster Dog Show, the American hairless terrier will be one of three breeds competing for the first time, and they'll have some relatives cheering them on in Newfoundland.

Allan Gidyk and his family have had three American hairless terriers as pets over the last 20 years.

Gidyk told the St. John's Morning Show he got all of his dogs from the same breeder who has been instrumental in getting the breed into the noted show.

"For a breed that's only been around for 45 years, and to be accepted to the Westminster Dog Show, this is a big accomplishment for those people that we've been dealing with," he said.

Gidyk said some breeds much older than the American hairless terrier have yet to be recognized by the American Kennel Club.

"The Westminster Dog Show, which was immortalized in the movie Best in Show, is really the premier event for that American Kennel Club, these guys are showing for the first time," he said.

Hairless terriers make it to Westminster2:38

The 2017 show will be held in New York City Feb. 12-14 and will feature thousands of dogs.

"They're in the terrier group, so they'll compete amongst themselves for best in breed. They'll do best in group, the best terrier, and maybe best in show, but it's a rather long shot."

Playful and energetic

Gidyk said the dogs are similar to other terrier breeds — minus the fur.

"We call them Jack Russell terriers without hair. They're a little bit taller, their legs are a little bit longer … and they are completely hairless," he said.

"As far as temperament is concerned, they're very much like terriers, they're very playful, energetic. These guys tend to release from play time quite well, they're lazy, they're cuddlers, they're lap dogs."

Theo and Freeway, posing with their owner Allan Gidyk and CBC's Krissy Holmes, have to dress up warm for the cold weather. (Gavin Simms/CBC)

Gidyk said people are curious about his terriers, Freeway and Theo, and often ask questions while he is out walking the dogs.

"'Do you shave them? Are they sick, are they ill?' We get that every once and a while, but generally people are quite curious."

He said the dogs have to dress up for warmth in the winter and need a layer of sunscreen in the summer, but are quite healthy and happy.