An American Airlines flight with 307 passengers and crew on board made an emergency landing at Stephenville Airport Saturday.

The Boeing 777 landed safely and without incident at 1:28 p.m., after the pilot noticed a cracked windshield.

The flight was en route from Milan, Italy to Miami, Florida.

Stephenville Airport issued a statement on Saturday evening, stating the airport immediately activated its emergency plan and all services, which included Canada Border Services personnel, who were on site to receive the aircraft, passengers and crew.

In the statement, airport CEO Brenda Martin said "that the coordination between Stephenville Airport staff and American Airlines personnel ensured that all essential services required by passengers and crew were met."

A rescue flight from New York was expected to arrive at 8 p.m. Saturday.

It is not known at this time what caused the windshield to crack.

This is the third time in the last month that a transatlantic flight has been diverted to an airport in the province.

On Sept. 30, an Air France plane en route to Los Angeles from Paris made an emergency landing in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, after one of its engines blew out over the Atlantic Ocean. Then on Oct. 26, a Delta Airlines flight from Atlanta to Amsterdam was diverted to Labrador following engine troubles over the Atlantic.