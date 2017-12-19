An American Airlines passenger jet diverted to St. John's International Airport early Tuesday morning.

The Boeing 757 was flying from Chicago to Manchester, England when it turned back while off the northeast coast of Newfoundland. It landed safely in St. John's around 4:45 a.m.

According to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, the jet made the landing after reporting an oil pressure sensor light came on.

The plane had about 160 passengers onboard.

According to the airline, the flight is scheduled to leave St. John's at 8 p.m.