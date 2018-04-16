New mom killed in Cowan Heights crash lost own mother as a child

A friend of Alyssa Power, who died Friday in a collision in St. John's, says she's heartbroken to know that Power's infant daughter now has to grow up without a mom — just like Power did herself.

Power, 19, died when the Honda Accord she was in collided with an SUV at the intersection of Canada Drive and Hamlyn Road.

The driver of the Honda remained in serious condition Monday while two male youths in the SUV were treated with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

It just breaks my heart knowing that [her daughter] has to go through the same thing. - Ashley Hollahan

The chief of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said an officer tried to pull the Accord over seconds before the accident.

He said the 17-year-old driver didn't stop and then collided with the SUV. Power was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated by the RNC, and the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team has been called in for an independent investigation.

Cycle of tragedy

Power, the mother of a one-month-old girl, lost her own mom when she was a little girl, according to her friend Ashley Hollahan.

"It just breaks my heart knowing that [her daughter] has to go through the same thing that Alyssa had," Hollahan said.

As far as Hollahan knows, the baby is currently staying with Power's aunt, who actually raised Power when her mom passed.

Emergency responders at a two-vehicle crash scene on Canada Drive and Hamlyn Road around 10:15 p.m. Friday. Alyssa Power was pronounced dead at the scene while three others were injured. (Arthur Craig Green)

Hollahan doesn't remember the details around how Power's mom died, but said it was always difficult for her, and that it was hard for friends who still had their mothers to relate and give her comfort.

"It just took a really hard toll on Alyssa and as she got older, seeing all of us with our moms, she would sit down and cry sometimes," she said.

"We didn't understand death back then, we didn't understand why we couldn't see them anymore."

The RNC says an officer tried to pull over the Honda just before Friday's accident, but the driver didn't stop. (Marilyn Boone/CBC)

Hollahan described Power as a down to earth person who, despite her own personal issues, would drop everything to help her friends in time of need.

She said it seemed like since the birth of her daughter in March, Power appeared to have a new lease on life — which makes it extremely difficult for her friends and family to accept her sudden passing.

"Everyone was so proud of her, she was finally getting her life on track, showing everybody she could do it and being the best mom she could be," Hollahan said. "And of course, a tragedy has to happen."

Fundraising campaign

A GoFundMe campaign, started by Hollahan, is helping the family out with funeral expenses and other costs.

The goal for the drive is $1,000, and as of Monday morning had surpassed $500.

"[It's to] make sure they're not stressing. [We] don't want family worrying about how to pay for things," she said.

"I guess whoever has the child now will receive the baby's money and stuff like that. But it's not easy. I have a four year old and I know it's not easy."

