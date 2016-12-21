Friends and family of Alyssa Davis gathered in Conception Bay South on Wednesday, to mark the teenager's death one year ago.

Two vigils were held to commemorate and celebrate the 17-year-old who was killed in a car crash on Peacekeeper's Way on Dec. 23, 2015.

Davis died when a vehicle she was a passenger in went off the road, landing on its roof.

Police initially laid street racing charges against two teenaged girls after the incident, but those charges have since been dropped.

They still face lesser charges of dangerous driving.

According to Michaela Hodder, a friend of Davis's since elementary school, the pain of her loss has yet to go away.

Alicia Marshall (left) and Michaela Hodder attended Alyssa Davis's memorial. (Cal Tobin/CBC)

"It's indescribable. I can't put it into words because I still haven't really processed it in my mind," she said. "I just take it day by day."

A vigil was held at Queen Elizabeth Regional High School, where Davis was a student, Wednesday morning. Another was held at Nugent Field in C.B.S Wednesday night.

Despite a downpour of rain during the evening event, people came out to share poems, songs and memories.

"It's bittersweet," remarked Alicia Marshall. "We shouldn't have to do this, because she should still be here."

The girls said the vigils help, a little, to ease their heartbreak.

"We wanted to do something in memory of her. She was such a loving person, and she deserves everything," Marshall said. "She had such a bright attitude, a bright smile, a loud laugh."

A candle is lit at Wednesday night's vigil for Alyssa Davis in C.B.S. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Marshall also takes part in the 600-member strong Sunshine Squad, a charity group formed in memory of Davis.

Hodder says Davis was one of the "absolute funniest, sweetest, most caring, loveable" people you'd ever meet.

"She's the type of person who you would only have to see once, and she would make you smile. People who only ever met her once still remember her and are affected by this."