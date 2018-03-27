Alvvays, Land of Talk to headline Lawnya Vawnya festival
The St. John's music and arts exposition is in its 8th year
This year's Lawnya Vawnya lineup features big national names and big local names.
Toronto indie pop superstars Alvvays and Montreal's Land of Talk join local favourites like Mark Bragg and The Gramercy Riffs to head up the four-day festival.
Also on the bill are experimental music and performance art collective Yamantaka // Sonic Titan and folk-punk artist Eamon McGrath. Calgary's Rae Spoon, who has played the festival in 2015, is also returning.
Local bands slated to perform include Yee Grlz, The Kubasonics and 17-year-old Greta Warner.
The festival runs from May 23 - 26. Tickets for Alvvays go on sale March 28.
