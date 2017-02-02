Service NL says work on a new hotel in downtown St. John's has been temporarily halted due to concerns about safety on the construction site.

Work on the four-storey Alt Hotel has been going on for several months at the intersection of Water Street and Prescott Street.

The construction process involves a somewhat unusual modular method, with different sections being prefabricated and then hoisted and attached to the base of the hotel.

Huge cranes began the lifting in late January, and on Thursday Service NL received a complaint from the public, raising concerns about unsafe practices at the site.

An artist's rendering shows an Alt Hotel planned for Water Street, near the harbour in downtown St. John's. (Group Germain Hotels)

Following an inspection from Service NL officers, the principal contractor agreed to stop work until the concerns were addressed.

Service NL says it will continue to monitor the site on a day-to-day basis.

A number of streets in the downtown are closed or have reduced lanes, while cranes are at work, and the delays are expected to continue until March 1.