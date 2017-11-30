With historic Cabot Tower and a view through the Narrows as a back drop, members of the Germain family showed off their newest hotel in St. John's Wednesday.

It's the 14th Alt Hotel for the family-owned chain, but just the second in Atlantic Canada.

"We are legit coast to coast," said Mark Schaay, a general manager with Groupe Germain Hotels.

"Some people stop at Halifax, but St. John's, that's the true coast to coast."

Jean-Yves and Hugo Germain tell invited guests a little about their family's new hotel. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Schaay has been with the company for nearly a decade, and in St. John's on and off for the last seven months as work on the hotel progressed.

He's well aware of some of the economic challenges facing the province, but doesn't think it will stop people from staying in one of the 148 rooms at the Alt Hotel.

"We are here for the long term and we are really confident with the hotel," Schaay said.

"We have a seasonal fixed rate, which I think is a very beautiful thing and very uncommon."

General Manager Mark Schaay tells people one of the biggest selling features is the view. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

And unlike many other hotels, there is no set check-out time at the Alt.

One thing that is missing is a restaurant, but Schaay said that won't be the case for long.

"The hotel will have a restaurant and a coffee shop, it's currently in the works and under construction it will be ready to open around May or June of 2018."