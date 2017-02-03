The main contractor at the Alt Hotel construction site in downtown St. John's says some missing paperwork was to blame for a temporary work stoppage this week.

Rod Ackerman of Marco Services said the company's safety officer, in consultation with an officer from Service NL, suspended work on the project Thursday in order to ensure that all the people working at the site had their paperwork in order.

Work on the unique project resumed Friday morning, he said.

"There was some missing information and she wanted to make sure … it was up to speed, up to date, up to code, so that's why she shut the job down, to make sure she had everything she needed before it turned into something else, obviously that we don't want to talk about," said Ackerman.

There are more than 20 people working on the four-story hotel project at the intersection of Water Street and Prescott Street, using cranes to lift pre-fabricated modules into place.

The modules are completely finished hotel rooms and were constructed in Poland.

Work on lifting modules into place began Jan. 25 and will continue until March. (Gary Locke/CBC)

A statement from Service NL said the shutdown was ordered after a complaint from the public.

But Ackerman seemed to dispute that, saying the onsite safety officer was the first to raise concerns.

"We don't like things like that to linger or turn into something so she took the opportunity to stop work while they fixed all the paperwork and got everything in order just to make sure everything is going ahead as it should," he said.