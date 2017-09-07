Police are looking for information that may help them find 18-year-old Allison Smith, who was last seen Tuesday on the Memorial University campus in St. John's.

Friends and family have also taken to social media to plead for information on her whereabouts, sharing photos of Smith in addition to the vehicle she was driving at the time.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary describe her as 5 foot 10 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair. When last seen, Smith was wearing dark jeans and a white tank top.

According to posts shared by members of her family, Smith was previously living in Clarenville, and was driving a grey Hyundai Elantra, with license plate number HVB 594.