On Canada Day, music will be a big part of the celebration of Canadian life and culture.

For musicians from other countries who have moved to Canada, music can be both a connection to their homes and culture, and a celebration of life together in Canada.

On All Over the Map on CBC Radio One, host and Shanneyganock frontman Chris Andrews will meet a number of musicians from around the world who are making their lives and their music in the Atlantic provinces.

'I am Japanese'

Yohei Sakai was born in Nagasaki, Japan, and studied in Mexico City before moving to Canada. But rather than buying souvenirs, he's learned folk songs, singing and accompanying himself on the ukulele.

'I actually sing more Japanese songs now than when I was living in Japan.' - Yohei Sakai

He studied Spanish in Mexico, learning Mexican folk songs and Latin American Indigenous music along the way. It was while living abroad that Sakai rekindled his connection with his home, by learning music in Japanese.

"When I was living in different cultures, I said, 'I am Japanese. Maybe there are a few things in me that are not so typical of Japanese people, but also I have these parts of myself that feel very authentic Japanese,'" he said.

"I have to sing in Japanese. People want to listen to that. I actually sing more Japanese songs now than when I was living in Japan."

In St. John's, Sakai has begun learning some Newfoundland traditional songs. He also started the St. John's Gay Men's Chorus, a choir designed to create a safe space and a sense of community among gay men through music.

A new passion

Jing Xia began playing music because she was too shy to be a dancer. Xia gave up ballet around age six, instead learning to play the guzheng, a 21-string traditional Chinese zither.

She began taking the instrument more seriously in high school, eventually studying guzheng performance in university and becoming a professional musician.

Jing Xia performs on guhzeng, a classical Chinese instrument with 21 strings and more than 2,500 years of history. (Lukas Wall/CBC)

But after coming to Newfoundland, Xia said she discovered improvised music through her peers at Memorial University's School of Music, and found a whole new passion for playing.

"When I was in China, I always thought about the traditional pieces and the contemporary pieces, all these difficult and professional pieces. I really wasn't treating playing ghuzeng as an enjoyable thing,"

"But now, after … I started to improvise, I feel like I really enjoy the process. I really enjoy playing my instrument."

A family affair

Music was always a family affair for Norbert Gomes growing up in Bangladesh. Gomes's grandfather was a singer, and his uncle played in bands influenced by Western rock and roll.

In his own music, Gomes combines rock and pop music with the songs of Bengali writers Lalon Fakir and Rabindranath Tagore.

Bengali musician Norbert Gomes talks with All Over the Map host Chris Andrews. (Lukas Wall/CBC)

"I was curious mostly about rock music. I thought classical music was a bit too boring at first — it's for old people," he said.

"But now I'm listening to it and I get the lyrics, the philosophy behind Tagore's song and Lalon's song."

In Newfoundland and Labrador, Gomes said he's met lots of other musicians and has begun recording music in both English and Bengali. He also hopes to open his own recording studio.

To hear more interviews and performances with musicians from around the world who now call Atlantic Canada home, tune in to All Over the Map on Monday, July 3 from 6:25 a.m. to 9 a.m. (5:55 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in Labrador) on CBC Radio One.