All lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway near Salmonier Line are open Saturday morning after being closed Dec. 31 due to a sinkhole opening up in the road.

Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, the Department of Transportation and Works confirmed eastbound lanes had reopened around 3:45 a.m., after advising drivers the westbound lanes had reopened Friday at about 7 p.m.

Both lanes of the TCH have reopened near Holyrood, N.L.0:47

East bound lanes on TCH reopened earlier this morning. Thank you for your patience. Please drive with care. #nltraffic — @TW_GovNL

The highway had been closed through the area since Dec. 31, after a culvert failed and a sinkhole opened up. Traffic had been diverted through Holyrood, significantly slowing down the commute for many drivers all week.