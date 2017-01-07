All lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway near Salmonier Line are open Saturday morning after being closed Dec. 31 due to a sinkhole opening up in the road. 

Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, the Department of Transportation and Works confirmed eastbound lanes had reopened around 3:45 a.m., after advising drivers the westbound lanes had reopened Friday at about 7 p.m. 

Both lanes of the TCH have reopened near Holyrood, N.L.0:47

The highway had been closed through the area since Dec. 31, after a culvert failed and a sinkhole opened up. Traffic had been diverted through Holyrood, significantly slowing down the commute for many drivers all week. 

Aerial view of Salmonier Line sink hole

An aerial view of the sinkhole on the Trans-Canada Highway, near Salmonier Line, shows repair work underway earlier this week. (Dept. of Transportation and Works)