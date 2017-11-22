New
Italian plane flying from Miami to Rome diverted to St. John's due to mechanical problem
An Italian passenger jet diverted to St. John's early Wednesday morning.
189 people on board will remain in St. John's for most of the day, says airport authority
The Alitalia Airbus 330 was flying from Miami to Rome but changed its destination while southeast of Newfoundland.
Emergency vehicles — from the St. John's Regional Fire Department, Eastern Health, the RNC and the airport authority fire hall — met the plane at the airport. The jet landed safely and headed to a terminal gate shortly after 3 a.m.
A spokeswoman for St. John's airport said the plane was diverted because of an unspecified mechanical problem.
There were 189 people on board, including 12 crew members. The airport authority says the passengers will remain in St. John's most of the day, adding there will be an update later.
