Expat Newfoundlander Alison Ryan came a long way to be at the Skate Canada International competition in Regina last weekend.

Ryan flew more that 13,000 kilometres from her home in Brisbane, Australia — where she has lived for 17 years — to be there, as another Newfoundlander, Kaetlyn Osmond, picked up a gold medal.

"I had one of the best seats for her short program and her free program."

But Ryan wasn't there just to watch Osmond; she was on the judging panel.

Ryan accepted a letter of invitation from Skate Canada to judge at the competition. (Glenn Payette/CBC News)

Ryan's journey to become a figure-skating judge began more than 30 years ago in St. John's.

"I was probably 15 when one of the senior judges in Newfoundland asked me if I would be interested in judging. Because she was still judging me, I thought I'd better say yes," said Ryan.

"I went to trial judging, did exams, and as soon as I turned 16, I was ready to judge. I started those very many years ago and continue. It's certainly rewarding."

'A lot of people assume that judges are paid, but it is a complete volunteer program.' - Alison Ryan

While Ryan has been qualified to judge national competitions for some time, it was only a couple of years ago that she did the necessary exams to become an international judge.

"I did Oberstdorf in Germany. I've done a junior Grand Prix in Estonia, and I also judged in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates in January of this year. And now Skate Canada," she told CBC News.

"So, it's little bits of the world I'm seeing that I would never otherwise have had the chance. It's quite exciting and I can't wait to see where it will take me."

Kaetlyn Osmond not only dazzled the spectators at Skate Canada, but also judge Alison Ryan. (Paul Chiasson/ The Canadian Press)

It was an invitation from Skate Canada that brought Ryan to Regina, and the chance to judge Osmond, the pride of Marystown, N.L., who Ryan said was "phenomenal" in her short and free programs.

'She owned the ice'

Ryan said she and the other judges pay attention to everything.

"You have to look at how strong their basic skating is — what they are doing in between the elements," she said.

"How the skater interacts with the audience, the level of performance and connection, the use of the entire ice surface, and the interpretation of how everything relates to the music."

Ryan said there were times she wanted to put down her pen and just watch Osmond.

"Kaetlyn did really stand out. Her speed, flow, body line. Mastery of the nuances of the music," she explained. "Her confidence was unbelievable. She owned the ice. She owned the whole stadium. It was a great performance."

Ryan says that at times Osmond's performance was so spectacular, she wanted to stop judging and just watch. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

"She is definitely one of the very top skaters in the world," Ryan said.

"I'd be very surprised if she isn't in the top cluster of skaters for the Olympics."

Ryan said judging at Skate Canada was no small thing for her.

"I was a bit nervous, it being so big," she said. "But when the skaters start to skate, you are just involved and focused in their performance and identifying their strengths and noting their weaknesses and coming up with where your evaluation fits in to get the best result."

Labour of love

Ryan said she didn't become a figure-skating judge for the money. Apart from getting some expenses covered, there is no money in it. The judges don't get paid.

"It's a complete labour of love. A lot of people assume that judges are paid, but it is a complete volunteer program," she said. "To get off Australia to go anywhere, it's about $3,000."

Ryan said no one should be surprised that Newfoundland and Labrador could produce a skater like Osmond.

"Kaetlyn is an amazing athlete — very dedicated, very focused. Newfoundland gives you such a solid basis, solid life skills, that you shouldn't be afraid to take advantage of any opportunity."

Wouldn't rule out judging Olympics

Her advice to skaters: "Follow your dreams, and be prepared to adjust and still push forward. Move your goal posts and keep progressing. You will probably achieve success," she said.

"It's not limited to just Kaetlyn. I think anyone who sets good goals can be a complete success."

Ryan is contemplating another goal for herself — judging at the Olympics.

"If I'm asked to officiate at that level, that would be wonderful. There is one more exam that I have to take with the International Skating Union. Maybe in a couple of years," she said.

"I would like to have more experience at the international level before I do that. Wouldn't rule it out. Don't think we should rule out anything in our lives. Just see what happens and take every opportunity that comes."