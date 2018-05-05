Always a writer but 'life got in the way,' says award-winning Labrador author

Labrador author Alex Saunders finds inspiration for his writing in his own life experiences.

He went from a childhood on the remote coast of Labrador to a stint in the Canadian Navy and then back to his roots in Indigenous culture and tradition — along the way battling abuse, addiction and rage.

In recent years, he has written several books. His latest project, History of My Fishing Life, just netted him the 2017 Lawrence Jackson Writing Award and a $3,851 grant at the April 28 provincial Arts NL Awards.

"I've been writing most of my life, but never put much effort into it because life got in the way. I had to raise a family and travel around the world, fishing and all that," Saunders told CBC Radio's Weekend AM.

"Now I got some time on my hands. I'm writing a lot of memoirs but I'm including a lot of folklore, a lot of Inuit and Innu legends and stories from the old days."

Saunders was born in Davis Inlet — not the community notorious for gas sniffing — but another one 16 kilometres south. He moved to Goose Bay in the 1940s, when the military base was being built, and when he was 17, joined the Canadian Navy.

"What a wakening that was. They threw you in the mix and said sink or swim, so I learned to swim."

Abuse, alcohol, healing

His writing, he said, is from an Inuk's perspective.

"One of the things about the Inuit that is totally amazing to me is the great resilience that they have," he said.

"My mother is from the community of Okak. It was devastated by the Spanish flu in 1918 and she was a handful of people that survived."

You have to have a bit of a crazy streak in you to face down your dreams. - Alex Saunders

Saunders grew up fast.

"My father would let me take the husky dogs and the camp stove when I was 12 years old."

He loved the sights and smells of the people as they returned from the bush — the woodsmoke, the tobacco, the caribou skins and the women dressed in several layers of clothing.

But there were bad memories too. Saunders said he was abused and carried "a huge log on my shoulders for awhile."

There was anger, rage and drinking. When he did sober up, it wasn't enough.

"I had no spiritual growth in my sobriety."

Back to his roots

What saved him, he said, was a Nunatsiavut workshop in 2006, a retreat for abstinence — he calls it a cleansing.

And after that there were other workshops, a re-immersion into Aboriginal culture, with smudging, drumming and healing circles.

Alex Saunders published a book in 2011 and says he has three others, including a memoir about fishing in Labrador. (Them Days Magazine)

"I just embraced that kind of life. It gave me something that I didn't have before."

Saunders is also raising his 10-year-old grandson, who has lived with him since he was six.

He is known as a storyteller to local children, taking them on walks, teaching them about nature and fairy tales.

His four books include three in progress, and one Aullâk: A Labrador Experience, published in 2011 — "aullâk" means "on the land" in Inuktitut.

The memoir about fishing in Labrador is a passion project.

"The book I won the award for, I haven't worked on that for a year. [I'm] hoping to get to sea this summer and do some fishing. That's my real passion."

Life experience, he said, has given him confidence.

"I think it's important that you put yourself out there.… You have to have a bit of a crazy streak in you to face down your dreams."

