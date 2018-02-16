A Deer Lake man who allegedly beat a neighbour with a flashlight over a $75 unpaid debt has had his conviction overturned by two appeal judges.

Alex Normore was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2016 for attempted murder in relation to a confrontation on Nicholsville Road in 2014.

A court heard evidence that Normore was carrying a three-foot-long, heavy, metal flashlight when he entered Ronald Thomas's home while Thomas was asleep.

Normore allegedly kicked Thomas's bed, woke him up, said he was going to kill him, and attacked, beating him with the flashlight.

The two men lived close to each other. Normore was an acquaintance and employee of Thomas's.

Witness wouldn't answer question

Thomas testified that after a brief struggle, Normore put him into a chokehold before Thomas managed to wrest himself away and flee in his van.

Normore followed, stealing Thomas's truck and trying to find him, before giving up and going home.

Four months after his arrest, Normore's home was searched by RCMP, who discovered a handwritten note referencing Thomas being shot.

Thomas obtained photos of the note. Thee defence wanted to ask Thomas how he received photos, but Thomas refused.

An appeal was filed on the basis that Supreme Court Justice David Hurley erred in law when he addressed Thomas refusing to answer.

However, the court argued the judge did as much as he reasonably could to elicit a response.

"Given the trial judge's error, it is unknown what evidence may have come to light; evidence that may have affected the outcome of the trial," Justice Charles W. White said in his written decision.

Justice Michael F. Harrington agreed.

A third judge, Lois R. Hoegg said she would dismiss his appeal.

Normore's conviction will be overturned and he will get a new trial.