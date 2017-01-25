The passenger of a vehicle pulled over at a traffic stop in St. John's was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant from Alberta.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary pulled a vehicle over in the Cowan Heights area around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A male passenger fled the scene on foot, while the male driver and a female passenger remained.

Police determined the woman, 41, was wanted on an outstanding warrant. She was arrested and held in custody to appear in court.

The man who fled the scene was later arrested and is facing charges of public mischief and breach of court orders. He was held in custody for a provincial court appearance.

Meanwhile, the driver, 19, was charged under the Highway Traffic Act for driving without insurance. His vehicle was seized.