The owner of a now-closed exotic pet store in Corner Brook was found guilty of two firearms offences on Friday.

Alan Garrard, 42, owned and operated Wild World, on Humber Road, prior to its closing.

Last summer, police executed a search warrant after receiving a tip about unsafe storage of a firearm or ammunition.

In provincial court in Corner Brook on Friday, Garrard was found guilty of careless storage of a firearm, as well as possession of a restricted firearm in a prohibited place.

In court documents, the Crown said Garrard had a licence for the three restricted firearms he owned, but that licence required they be stored at a specific address in Ontario.

The Wild World pet store on Humber Road in Corner Brook has since been closed. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Garrard, who was representing himself, appeared over phone, and said the ordeal has been difficult for him.

He said he feels his name has been dragged through the mud and he's already been sentenced by public opinion, adding he was "very, very upset."

Since his shop closed, Garrard said he hasn't been working and he's suffered hardships as a result of the case.

The Crown is looking for a prohibition on Garrard owning a firearm for two to five years, as well as two fines of $500 each.

Judge Wayne Gorman said he wanted more time to consider sentencing, and will make a decision on Monday.