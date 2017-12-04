Assault charges against six men accused of attacking Al Potter at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's in September were withdrawn Monday.

Potter, 54, a member of the Vikings motorcycle club, is one of two people charged with first-degree murder in the 2014 death of Dale Porter in North River, Conception Bay North.

He was the target of a jailhouse beating on Sept. 20. Sources told CBC News the attackers called themselves Kings of Khaos.

Calvin Kenny, 26, Robert White, 31, Ibukun Akindele Adetifa, 30, Gary Hennessey, 33, Douglas Yetman, 39 and Ronald Jason Fitzgerald, 41, were all charged with assault causing bodily harm.

They appeared in Courtroom No. 5 in Atlantic Place in St. John's by video link.

One of them, Kenny, seemed noticeably excited, clenching his fists when he heard that the assault charge against him would disappear.

"There was no likelihood of convictions," Crown prosecutor Alana Dwyer told the court. "There was a lack of eyewitnesses."

There was no evidence presented on the extent of Potter's injuries.

The preliminary hearing for Potter, and co-accused Daniel Leonard, in the stabbing death of Porter three years ago resumes in March in Harbour Grace.