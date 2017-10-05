A member of the Vikings Motorcycle Club who is facing murder charges was assaulted by a group of inmates at Her Majesty's Penitentiary, CBC News has learned.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety confirmed that an assault occurred at HMP but did not release further details, citing privacy concerns.

Sources tell CBC News Al Potter, 54, was the subject of a targeted assault Sept. 20 by members of a newly formed group that has named itself the Kings of Khaos.

"The department cannot confirm that there is a new gang or group that has formed at HMP," a justice spokesperson told CBC News this week.

Potter's injuries were reportedly not discovered until the day after the assault.

There is some concern within Her Majesty's Penitentiary over a possible retaliation attack for an assault on Vikings Motorcycle Club member Al Potter. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating. No one has been charged, but the investigation is continuing.

After the assault, inmates were confined to their cells. The order was lifted days later.

The justice department noted at the time that "these events do occur at correctional facilities."

The department added, "Our correctional officers are well-trained to deal with these issues as they arise and we want to commend them for their work."

Fear of retaliation

Potter has a lengthy criminal history and is a known member of the Vikings Motorcycle Club, which the RCMP has previously stated is affiliated with the Hell's Angels.

He was arrested in London, Ont., last year and was charged with the second-degree murder of Dale Porter, 39. Those charges were later upgraded to first-degree murder.

Porter was stabbed on his North River property in June 2014. He later died in hospital.

Multiple sources told CBC News there is some concern within the penitentiary over a retaliation attack that could put inmates and staff at risk.

Staff at Her Majesty's Penitentiary have had their fair share of tense moments over the last number of years, having to deal with several riots, including a high-profile attack that's resulted in a lawsuit against the province.

Kenny Green, who was convicted of manslaughter in the death of Joey Whalen, was beaten, stabbed and speared with the church pew during a riot inside the prison's chapel in February 2014.

Green has since filed a lawsuit against the province, stating it failed to protect him.

The province, however, filed a statement of defence saying Green was forewarned but attended chapel the day of the riot anyway.