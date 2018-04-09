Skip to Main Content
St. John's International Airport grounds flights due to high winds

Flights from several airlines have been cancelled throughout the day, with no information yet about rescheduling.

Passenger says Air Canada announced that airport was 'closed' because of runway conditions

Flights were cancelled at St. John's International Airport due to high winds Monday. (Christina Mayo/CBC)

St. John's International Airport is tweeting that high winds Monday are causing problems, and several flights have been delayed or cancelled.

"The airport is not closed but there have been many flight disruptions today," spokesperson Marie Manning told CBC News by email Monday afternoon. "Airlines make the decision to operate flights, not the airport."

One passenger who had arrived at the airport for a flight said Air Canada announced over the loudspeaker that all of the airline's flights for the day were cancelled.

The announcement, which she said was made several times within a half hour, said the airport was "closed" due to runway conditions. The airline said that decision came from the St. John's Airport Authority. 

Air Canada staff were also giving passengers the same message individually, the passenger said.

