Two flights took nearly 500 Air France passengers stranded in Goose Bay on Saturday on their way to Los Angeles early Sunday morning, nearly a full day after they boarded the plane in Paris.

After 23-hours on board, we are finally allowed to leave and board the bus. Which will take us to another plane to go home. pic.twitter.com/JPYoWonWn8 — @DanMcneely

Air France sent a Boeing 777-300 and a leased Boeing 737 to the Goose Bay airport to transport the passengers on flight AF066, which landed in Labrador on Saturday afternoon after one of the Airbus A380's four engines blew out over the Atlantic Ocean.

Passengers on board reported hearing a loud noise following a drop in altitude several hours into their flight, from Paris to Los Angeles, but said the crew kept people calm as the emergency landing in Goose Bay was announced.

Still on board plane in Canada. They won’t let us off & providing few updates. Some passengers starting to vomit. #StuckInGooseBay — @DanMcneely

The 497 passengers weren't allowed off the plane in Goose Bay until the replacement planes arrived. One passenger reported others getting sick after being stuck on the plane so long.

Second plane, a 777 to pick up stranded passengers at #yyr just touched down. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/YYx1i8rgK6 — @JacobBarkerCBC

One replacement flight landed in Los Angeles early Sunday morning, with the other sent to Atlanta, where passengers were still waiting to be taken the rest of the way.

Our @AirFranceUS nightmare continues. Got from Goose Bay to Atlanta but now waiting for another 5 hour flight to take us all home to LAX. — @PJAdams10

Air France said an investigation is underway "to shed light on this serious incident," involving representatives from Air France, Airbus and the French Aviation Accident Investigation Bureau.