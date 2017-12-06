An Air France jet that made an emergency landing in Happy Valley-Goose Bay after blowing one of its engines headed home on Wednesday.

The repaired aircraft was expected to land in Paris by 6:10 p.m. NT.

The Airbus A380 and its 500 passengers detoured to Labrador in September, midway through a Paris to Los Angeles flight.

The @airfrance Airbus that blew an engine and made an emergency landing at @GooseBayAirport two months ago just flew out #yyr @cbcnl pic.twitter.com/54EHHiOvWn — @KatieBreenNL

Engine parts were later recovered on ice in Denmark's Greenland territory.

A replacement engine was brought to Labrador onboard a cargo plane, and a team was flown in to do the repairs.

A spokesperson for the airline told CBC News that all four engines are now working. Air France will do more tests on the repaired plane before putting it back in service, hopefully by mid-January.

The engine blowout is still under investigation by France's BEA air accident agency, the spokesperson said.