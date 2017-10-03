France will take the lead on the investigation into an engine explosion that forced an Air France Airbus A380 to make an emergency landing in Goose Bay on Saturday.

Reuters reported Tuesday that agencies from Canada, France and the United States were discussing which one would lead. With the blowout happening over Greenland, that meant Denmark could have led the investigation, but a representative from Canada's Transportation Safety Board told CBC late Tuesday that Danish authorities have instead delegated the job to France, where the plane was built and operated.

The task now falls to the French Aviation Accident Investigation Bureau, which will lead the investigation. Canada's TSB will take part, as will Danish and American investigators, as well as manufacturer Airbus and engine maker Engine Alliance.

The investigation will be searching for missing parts of the engine, with a search area identified from the plane's data recorder.

Nearly 500 passengers on board were stranded in Goose Bay for several hours on Saturday, unable to leave the plane sitting on the tarmac, until Air France sent two more planes to take them on to their Los Angeles destination.