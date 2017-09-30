An Air France plane en route to Los Angeles from Paris made an emergency landing Saturday in Goose Bay, N.L., after one of its engines blew out over the Atlantic Ocean.

Passengers on the Airbus A380, the largest passenger plane in the world, tweeted pictures of the damaged engine. The plane had left Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris Saturday morning.

I think the engine has seen better days. pic.twitter.com/tAcBE1t0rc — @DanMcneely

According to transmissions from air traffic control, the plane landed safely in Goose Bay at around 1:40 p.m. local time with part of the engine cowling missing, scattering debris across the runway.

The plane was met by fire crews, but they weren't needed. The debris had to be cleaned up before Runway 26 could be reopened.

Visual confirmation. Air France flight A380 on Tarmac at #yyr . #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/qpz3u5vnZv — @JacobBarkerCBC

Our @airfrance #Paris to #LAX flight blew one of the engines. Pilots brought us in safely to Goosebay Canada. Where is my parka??! — @PJAdams10

CBC News is on the scene in Goose Bay and will provide more details when they become available.