Gun management by wildlife officers sloppy but improving, auditor general finds

A report by the auditor general says the fisheries and land resources department has improved how it keeps track of firearms and ammunition in its wildlife division, but more can be done to safeguard and properly manage guns.

Julia Mullaley was asked to do the report in 2017 after the department was restructured and "anomalies" were found in gun controls within the department.

The matter was also refered to the RCMP for a review. The department said in a news release Thursday that the police investigation is over and no evidence of criminal activity was found.

The Department of Fisheries and Land Resources says it has made changes to ensure safe storage of guns, and to track who is using them. (Rimfirecentral.com)

The audit discovered that one employee kept four personal guns at a wildlife division storage facility in Brakes Cove.

Mullaley also cited unsafe storage of firearms and ammunition, as well as discrepancies between guns and bullets recorded on file and guns actually on site.

"These inventory systems weren't being updated on a timely basis so because of that they were incomplete," she told CBC News.

"There was inaccurate information in the system. You had asset numbers assigned to each of the firearms and you had 30 of those numbers where we couldn't find them in the system and today they still remain unaccounted for."

Mullaley said those 30 guns may have been pellet guns as opposed to actual firearms, but no one knows for sure.

Safe storage of guns was another area of concern.

"There were a combination of keypads and keys to get into the different areas to access the firearms and ammunition. So at the time people didn't know who had access to the keys, how many keys were there, who had the codes when you had to have a code, who had access to those codes," Mullaley said.

The wildlife division is managed by the provincial department of fisheries and land resources. (CBC) However the report goes on to say that the department has already taken steps to address many of those issues.

Ammunition is now placed in "acceptable storage" and site-specific combination locks are being used, and non-live ammunition used for training will be included in departmental inventory, the department said in its news release.

Firearms responsibility has also been removed from the enforcement, wildlife and forestry divisions and assigned to the compliance division.

All guns are up to date in the federal registry and the system is updated daily.