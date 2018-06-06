New after-hours clinic open in St. John's — but only for certain patients
56 family doctors currently participating, more could be added in future
A new health clinic has opened in St. John's, with the goal of reducing unnecessary trips to hospital emergency departments.
The Major's Path Clinic offers after-hours care for patients who need immediate non-emergency care for things such as sprains, urinary tract infections, flu, colds and fevers.
The clinic isn't open to the general public — in order to use the clinic, people must be patients of one of the participating doctors. It's also not supposed to be used for the sake of convenience, and patients should only come if their issue is urgent in nature — not for routine check-ups or follow-ups.
"What we're trying to target this for is non-emergency, so stuff you don't want to go to an emergency department for but you need to be seen," said Dr. Lynn Dwyer, one of the clinic's 56 participating physicians — split equally between family doctors and emergency medicine physicians —though more could be added in the future.
The clinic operates on weekdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends and holidays from 9:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The clinic is the result of collaboration between Eastern Health and the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association (NLMA), and involves an equal amount of family doctors and emergency doctors.
Eastern Health provided the office space at the Major's Path Clinic as well as clerical support for the doctors to work at the after-hours clinic.
Dwyer said they're trying to get the word out about the project because as of now not as many patients are utilizing it as they would like — and the ultimate goal is to tackle long wait-times at emergency and outpatient departments.
"So far the uptake has been a little slower than we would have expected, but we are attributing that to educating our patients," she said.
"This is another way in which we are addressing emergency room issues."
With files from St. John's Morning Show