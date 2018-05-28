Stop clawing back child support, advocate tells N.L. government

Newfoundland and Labrador should stop clawing back child support payments from individuals getting income support from the province, says the Child and Youth Advocate in a report released Monday.

Jackie Lake Kavanagh says the policy especially hurts single-families led by women, who she said are most vulnerble to poverty.

Currently in Newfoundland and Labrador, support payments from the Department of Advanced Education, Skills and Labour are docked dollar for dollar when a parent pays child support.

We can and must do better to advance these children's rights. - Jackie Lake Kavanagh

"Children have a right to the support of both their parents," Lake Kavanagh said after completing a review of the clawback policy.

"For children growing up in poverty, every effort must be made to help break this cycle, to enable them to see opportunity and hope in their future and very importantly to enable them to live with dignity as participating members of our communities," she said in a statement.

"We can and must do better to advance these children's rights."

Her report found that 99.7 percent of the families affected by the clawback are led by women.

It said while the current practice in the province is not unlike those in some other jurisdictions in Canada, it does not align with federal tax policies or provide appropriate support for children.

The recommendation is the only one made by Lake Kavanagh in the report.

Crunching the numbers

Al Hawkins, the minister of advanced education, skills and labour, said the report will be taken into account during preparations for the 2019 budget.

He called the report "timely" as the department is reviewing all its expenditures.

Al Hawkins says his department is trying to figure out the cost of changing the policy on child support. (CBC)

"I was surprised we were still including child support as income," Hawkins said of learning that when he took over the portfolio last fall.

Hinting that he would like to make a change, the minister said he believes it would help reduce poverty, but the challenge is to find out how much it will cost.