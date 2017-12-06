Just over one thousand people took time to vote early in the advance polls for the Dec. 11 byelection in Bonavista-Burin-Trinity.

The turnout of 1,040 is less than half of the 2,874 who voted in advance polls for the 2015 general election.

Advance poll numbers were also way down in the three other federal ridings where byelections are being held, in Ontario, British Columbia and Saskatchewan — no surprise for byelections and the pre-Christmas timing.

The Newfoundland and Labrador riding went to the Liberals in a landslide two years ago, when Judy Foote won the largest margin of victory in the country.

The riding stretches from Musgrave Harbour and Carmanville in the north to St. Lawrence in the south and according to Elections Canada, has 58,696 people on the voters' list.

Churence Rogers, former president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Municipalities, is the Liberal candidate. Mike Windsor, who has a degree in education and a diploma in ministry, is running for the Conservatives. Tyler Downey, who works at Memorial University as a researcher, is the NDP candidate.