A 24-year-old woman has died after a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Adeytown yesterday evening.

Clarenville RCMP say the woman was the only person in her westbound vehicle when it collided with another car traveling east. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital in Clarenville with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

A traffic analyst was on the scene for several hours, and the highway was not passable until late last night.

The RCMP investigation is continuing.