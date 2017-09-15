The residents of a tiny town in Conception Bay North will get to vote on whether a transition house for recovering addicts can open there.

The plebiscite will be held in two weeks, when the 1,600 voting-age residents go to the polls for the municipal election.

"As council we are not saying that we are for or against this, we just could not come to a general consensus among seven councillors," said Victoria Mayor Barry Dooley.

Mayor of Victoria Barry Dooley says he supports a transition house in his community, if the proper professionals are in place. (Carolyn Stokes/CBC)

Dooley said he would support the project — if the facility has trained professionals behind it.

"I'm all for people with addictions to be rehabilitated. I mean, who's going to help them? Someone has to help them. If they need the help they need to have a place to go," he said.

Building donated for project

Jeff and Tammy Bourne, who offer support and resources to people in the area struggling with addiction, approached the town last year about opening a transition house in a former seniors complex.

The vacant building has been donated to U-Turn and can be taken over, if the project is approved.

The couple already operate a drop-in centre called U-Turn in Carbonear, about six kilometres away.

"They're not bad people ... they're sick people trying to get well," Bourne said, with tears in his eyes.

"And if we can't offer a helping hand to help these people get their lives back, what are we as human beings in society?"

Jeff Bourne, executive director and co-founder of U-Turn, gets emotional when he talks about the people who speaks with who are suffering from addictions. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

The town has held public meetings, and has received six written complaints, but council can't agree on what do do.

It was daunting for Jeff Bourne to learn that his neighbours would get to decide, especially with so little time to convince them.

"I only have two weeks to get the word out there," he said.

​The Bournes argue that the transition house would be the first of its kind in the province, and is sorely needed.

The building can house up to 18 residents on its main floor, and would cater to people who fear they'll fall off the wagon after undergoing addictions treatment.

Jeff Bourne says the residents, who would be vetted and have to complete rehabilitation first, would be monitored 24/7 and be under a curfew. He plans on having a zero-tolerance policy on drug and alcohol use.

'Good idea'

A mother and daughter-in-law in the community told CBC News they think the transition house is a good idea, and will vote in favour of it.

"I think it's a good idea. We all have families and we all want them to have help," Winnie Sommers said.

Asked if there's a drug problem in the region, the two women were quick to say 'yes.'

"I had a friend who passed away earlier this year and I think if she had the help, we might have had a little bit of a chance to help her," Kelly Sommers added.

But Bill Dominie, who lives across from the proposed site, is not as sold.

"I think it's a good idea. I just don't know if it needs to be in the middle of Victoria, across the road from where people live," he said, adding that he attended public meetings on the issue but most residents did not.

In the meantime, with the encouragement of Barry Dooley, the Bournes plan on getting the word out about the project before residents head to the polls.