For Gary Hall, the big moment was right at the beginning of the fifth episode in the fifth season of Republic of Doyle.

Hundreds of thousands of people watched that show, but they might not have even noticed him or his groundbreaking moment.

As Allan Hawco, playing Jake Doyle, walks into a building in St. John's, background actor Hall moves toward the door.

Hall is only in view for a few seconds.

But as a person who uses a wheelchair, it was an historic moment.

"I always wanted to be on Republic of Doyle, and I said, 'I've never, ever seen a disabled person on a TV show,'" Hall said.

He'd happened to mention that when he bumped into the casting director at a social event — and sure enough, the production called in Hall as an extra.

Hall says the washroom at the shoot site wasn't fully accessible, for which the crew apologized profusely.

But for him, that didn't diminish the significance of the day.

"It was a dream come true," he said.

"It made me feel really good that I was able to be part of something bigger than myself."

'Just as normal as someone who is able-bodied'

Hall says his big craving, like so many others, is to be an actor on Broadway.

"My dream when it comes to acting is to make the able-bodied people realize that I'm just as normal as someone who is able-bodied, and has the exact same dreams and wishes and wants as a able-bodied person," he said.

Hall finds inspiration in Broadway star Ali Stroker. The singer, actor and dancer is said to be the first person using a wheelchair to appear on Broadway. (CBC)

His hero is Ali Stroker, the first wheelchair user on stage on Broadway.

Closer to home, Hall would embrace getting involved in community theatre.

But he says transportation can be difficult — plus stages and stairs go hand-in-hand.

Even a costume change can require some ingenuity.

Thinking of the quick changes required on Broadway, Hall laughs as he says, "Being in a wheelchair, it's extremely difficult."

Tiring and 'really rewarding'

That wasn't an issue when he received a recent request from the producers who are creating the Little Dog series for CBC television.

Hall, second from right, rehearses a scene in St. John's, Newfoundland for the upcoming Little Dog series, starring Joel Hynes, left. (CBC )

They wanted him and several other wheelchair users to join a group of background actors — wearing their regular clothes.

Keep an eye open for a scene with Hall wheeling his chair and cheering behind star Joel Thomas Hynes by pumping his fist in the air.

Hall spent hours on set that day — and loved it:

"Really, really excellent," he said.

"It was really long, it was tiring by the end of the day. It was a 10- to 12-hour shift — and it was really, really rewarding."