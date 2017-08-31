It's a multi-million dollar hangover for the section of St. John's known as the Goulds now that crowds have moved on after the 44-week long saga has come to an end.
But the tens of thousands who showed up for the greatest card game in the province — and fundraiser for St. Kevin's Parish — left their mark.
"I saw a lot of garbage," said Francine Ridgley, Goulds resident and avid Chase the Ace player.
"So I grabbed my daughter and I said, 'Let's go.''
Armed with a rake, a broom and a box of garbage bags, the post-ace waste was tackled a lot less fast and furious than the sale of 50/50 tickets.
More volunteers showed up and chipped in, including Nancy Murphy, her son and a few other members of the 4-H group.
"I guess the crowds last night left a little bit behind ... So we decided to come back and clean up," Murphy told CBC.
While many focused on cleaning up, and moving on, others on social media called into question the dealing of the deck prior to the $2.6-million ace flip.
You can judge for yourself in the video below.
With the cheque written and the RVs long gone, things will return to normal in the Goulds just as the school year is set to begin.
But, both Murphy and Ridgley said they'll miss the phenomenon that many in Newfoundland and Labrador won't soon forget.
"It's been kind of crazy but I think we've really enjoyed it," Murphy said.
"Last night we were all together and we thought, 'We are really going to miss this next week.'"