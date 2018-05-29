Judge dismisses police request for 'unusual' restrictions on accused 'sleepwatcher'

A Newfoundland and Labrador provincial court judge has dismissed a police request for a rare type of peace bond restricting the movements of a man once accused of being the so-called Halifax "sleepwatcher."

Judge Mike Madden made the ruling in a St. John's courtroom Tuesday morning.

Madden described what police sought as a "rather unusual recognizance" against Barry Edward Sinclair.

'Deviant sexual behaviour' in past but not recently

That type of peace bond applies to someone who has not yet committed a crime, but who police believe will.

"The issue here is not whether (Sinclair) is sexually well adjusted," Madden said.

While Sinclair had exhibited "deviant sexual behaviour" in the past, the judge noted that he has not committed those types of crimes in nearly two decades.

Madden said he cannot conclude at this point that Sinclair will commit a "serious personal injury offence."

So he dismissed the police application.

RNC filed application in February 2017

The peace bond process had been ongoing for 15 months before Tuesday morning's decision.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary initially filed documents all the way back in February 2017 expressing concern that Sinclair "will commit a serious personal injury offence" against a woman.

Four months ago, police outlined for the judge why they were seeking continued restrictions on Sinclair's movements.

RNC Const. Stephen Picco said in court on Jan. 5 that Sinclair needs "conditions placed upon him to keep him and to keep the community safe."

Last month, Sinclair told the judge that he's a changed man and won't get in trouble with the law again.

"I don't want to go to prison," he said in April. "Those days are over. Nobody has to fear [anything] from me, or that I'm going to harm them in any way. It's not going to happen."

Long criminal history

According to Parole Board of Canada documents previously obtained by CBC News, Sinclair's criminal history dates back to 1980, and includes five federal prison terms.

His prior convictions include property offences, impaired driving, four counts of being unlawfully in a dwelling, three counts of trespassing at night, breaking and entering, sexual assault and criminal harassment.

Sinclair's most recent sentence ended last year.

He was found not guilty in 2012 of voyeurism-related charges linked to the so-called "sleepwatcher" case in Nova Scotia.

But a judge there convicted Sinclair of another break-in, and sentenced him to five years.

He has been living in the St. John's area since his release.

Sinclair had been subject to an interim set of more than a dozen conditions while the peace bond application made its way through the court system.