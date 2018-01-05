A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer has outlined for a judge why the police force is seeking a rare type of peace bond against a man once accused of being the so-called Halifax "sleepwatcher."

RNC Const. Stephen Picco said in provincial court Friday that he believes Barry Edward Sinclair needs "conditions placed upon him to keep him and to keep the community safe."

In court documents filed last year, the RNC indicated it has reasonable grounds to believe that Sinclair "will commit a serious personal injury offence."

Police want a provincial court judge to order Sinclair to abide by a series of conditions.

Picco summarized to the court his review of police and correctional records and interviews related to Sinclair.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. Stephen Picco is pictured at provincial court in St. John's on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

He said there was a "theme" that came out during that review: Sinclair "never took responsibility for the sexual nature of the crimes of which he was accused."

And, Picco said, Sinclair did the "bare minimum" of counselling offered to sexual offenders, insisting there was no sexual purpose to his crimes.

Picco said there were allegations that Sinclair was caught in 2002 observing a seven-year-old girl in a washroom stall in Halifax. No charges were laid.

In 2015, according to Picco, Sinclair was observed looking at female staff in the washrooms and showers at the Springhill correctional facility in Nova Scotia.

Picco told the court that in 2016, Sinclair was sent to a facility in Bishop's Falls after his parole was revoked for cocaine use.

Officials there called him "secretive about what he was doing during the days."

Newspaper clippings were found in his room. Those included several "Walmart-style" ads of women, others of real estate agents, and clippings from dance studios and security firms.

Picco said Sinclair denied owning those newspaper clippings. He had a roommate at the time.

Criminal history dating back to 1980

Sinclair has a criminal history that spans nearly four decades.

According to his Canadian Police Information Centre (CPIC) database file, which was entered into evidence, Sinclair's first conviction dates back to 1980 in Clarenville, for break and enters.

Parole Board of Canada documents previously obtained by CBC News showed that Sinclair has been sentenced to five federal prison terms.

Sinclair has been convicted of property offences, impaired driving, four counts of being unlawfully in a dwelling, three counts of trespassing at night, break and enter, sexual assault and criminal harassment.

Barry Edward Sinclair is pictured in this undated file image.

In 2012, Sinclair went on trial in Halifax, accused of voyeurism-related offences linked to the so-called "sleepwatcher" case.

Evidence presented during the trial included video cassettes seized from Sinclair's home.

Picco told the court Friday those included recordings of three women engaged in sexual activity. He said those women told police that they didn't consent to being filmed.

The judge ultimately ruled that there was insufficient proof that Sinclair actually made the recordings, and acquitted him.

But Sinclair was convicted of a separate break-in.

A woman who lived in a Halifax apartment woke up when she heard her bedroom door open, and saw a shadowy figure, who fled.

Sinclair left a key piece of evidence — his cell phone — behind. It was found in a mop bucket in the woman's apartment.

He was sentenced to five years.

Released from custody in 2017

Sinclair was released from custody in February 2017.

Soon after, the RNC arrested Sinclair under a section of the Criminal Code related to crimes that haven't happened yet, but which they believe will.

Sinclair was released under a series of conditions pending a full hearing on the matter. He has been living in St. John's.

In October, after CBC News reported on the police peace bond application and Sinclair's history, the RNC issued a public advisory saying the force has "reasonable grounds to believe that Sinclair will commit a serious personal injury offence against a woman."