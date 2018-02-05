Steve Bragg was already in jail awaiting trial, charged with the second-degree murder of Victoria Head, when he was handed an unrelated charge for defrauding a woman two months before Head's killing.

Bragg is accused of killing Head, 36, in November. Her body was found in a field near O'Brien Farm Road in St. John's.

Now, he's been charged with defrauding a woman of more than $5,000 in September.

The homeowner told police she gave Bragg a down payment to do renovations last fall, but he failed to complete the work.

Bragg is set to go back to court on that fraud charge in March.

A hearing will be held in May to determine if there's enough evidence for the 36-year-old Mount Pearl man to go to trial on the second-degree murder charge.