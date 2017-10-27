When Philip Nuna was a kid, people were always pushing him around.

They'd push his wheelchair in an attempt to help him — whether it was down a gravel road, through a heavy door, or over a steep hill.

Nuna has always had plenty of friends in his hometown of Sheshatshiu. There were always people who wanted to help.

But even though his friends and family were well-intentioned, it made him feel small.

"If I don't do it myself, I get lazy ... I felt like I just —" Nuna began, choosing the words to describe his childhood carefully. "I felt like giving up."

Born and raised in Sheshatshiu, Nuna's gotten used to navigating gravel roads without sidewalks. (Bailey White/CBC)

Using a wheelchair to get around Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation presents challenges unlike those in cities. There are no accessible taxis or any public transit. There are no sidewalks or even pavement on some roads.

Nuna, 21, describes his home community as isolated, but friendly. Even though there are unique obstacles, Nuna says he's pretty much tackled them. He believes anyone could, if they were determined enough.

'I just want to do everything by myself'

Nuna was born with spina bifida and got his first wheelchair when he was three. Walking was never in the cards.

Tired of relying on others to help him get around, Nuna started lifting weights when he was 13. He deftly moves out of his wheelchair into his mother's pick-up truck. He can propel his chair up steep inclines and navigate snowy roads.

"It gets really slippery," Nuna said. But he has a fix — an all-terrain wheelchair with oversized tires.

"They're like bike tires," he laughed, "Somehow I can manage."

There are other hurdles Nuna cannot conquer. His house is not wheelchair-accessible, and so simple chores remain out of reach.

Laundry is off-limits because the machines are in the basement. High counters and cupboards mean he can't cook much. For these things, Nuna depends on his mom.

"I just want to do everything by myself, but I just can't."

Mom in his corner

Roxanne Rich agrees the family needs a bigger house, but she refuses to let her son see obstacles as excuses.

"Even though he's in a wheelchair, he can still do whatever I do," she said. "He can do anything."

“Even though he’s in a wheelchair, he can still do whatever I do,” says Nuna's mother, Roxanne Rich. “He can do anything.” (Bailey White/CBC)

"My mom is my inspiration … she tells me, 'Never give up.'" Nuna beamed. "She really knows what she's talking about."

In most ways, Nuna's life is a lot like those of his friends. He graduated high school a few of years ago, a couple nights a week he plays pool or darts and he has big plans for his future.

His wheelchair is not going to get in the way, but something else might.

Career goals

Since he was a teenager, Nuna's lived with chronic kidney disease, which means he has to go to the hospital in nearby Happy Valley-Goose Bay for dialysis three times a week.

Nuna started lifting weights as a teenager to strengthen his arms and make it easier to get around. He doesn't want to depend on people to push him or open doors for him. (Bailey White/CBC)

A transplant would mean fewer trips to the hospital but so far he hasn't found a donor.

"I just want freedom," he said.

When he's in better health, Nuna wants to go to university to become a psychologist. He wants to help people, and give them the same kind of support he's always felt from his family and his community.

"I want everyone to have a positive outlook," he said. "Anything is possible."