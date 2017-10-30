I still have much to learn, but the people I've met through Access Denied, an in-depth series about accessibility in Newfoundland and Labrador, have been patient teachers.

I didn't know why one person might wheel their own wheelchair while another person would use a motorized chair operated with a joystick.

OK, it's worse than simply not knowing the different reasons for their use.

Somewhere along the way, I concocted a vague, unexamined notion that people in power chairs wanted or needed to travel further or faster than people who use their arms to get their chairs in motion.

Now I've finally started to learn that many people who use power chairs have limited upper body strength, meaning it can be difficult for them to manoeuvre their chairs.

I did not know that power chairs are extremely heavy and can clock in between 68 and 180 kilograms, turning even low ridges in pavement into huge bumps for the operator.

The power wheelchair used by Ashley Martin-Hanlon and others is very heavy and hard to manoeuvre over bumps in the sidewalk or road. (CBC)

I also did not know that you can hurt a manual wheelchair user's hands if you suddenly start pushing their chair from behind without them knowing.

Luckily, I didn't actually do that to anyone.

But I did squat down while talking to some people who use wheelchairs and was politely told — but only after inquiring — that it can come across as patronizing.

English is 2nd language for deaf people

Here's another thing I did while working on this very series: send emails to people with low vision without even thinking to increase the font size or ask what would be appropriate.

More confessions: I would not have been able to tell you the name of the executive director of the Newfoundland and Labrador Association for the Deaf.

After more than 25 years as a journalist in Newfoundland and Labrador, I've been in contact with the leaders of many community organizations, but I'd never communicated with Myles Murphy.

Myles Murphy is the executive director of the NL Association of the Deaf. (CBC )

He emphasized that American Sign Language, or ASL, is the first language of deaf people, not English or French, as I had assumed.

When deaf people read and write English, it's a second language for them.

One of the reasons this is significant is that many people — whether they're deaf or not — find reading and writing in a second language difficult.

'If you're aware of something … you can fix it'

This whole process has led to a small revelation: maybe I hadn't been aware of a lot of these issues exactly because of the lack of accessibility in our society.

It's like a partition, separating groups of people from each other, undoubtedly making everyone the poorer for it.

I'm thinking about the people involved in the Access Denied series.

Some of them would never be able to come for a visit at the house I share with my husband because of the steps to the front door — not to mention the small powder room on the main floor.

Stairs are a barrier in this hotel and in many private homes. (John Pike/CBC)

Many of the restaurants, theatres, music venues, and coffee shops I like to go to are not accessible, whether we're talking about stairs or a lack of accommodation for people who have low vision, hearing loss, or sensory disabilities.

Ditto for some aspects of the office building I work in, although if you ever come into the CrossTalk radio studio as an on-air guest, it's wheelchair accessible, has Braille signs on the door, and our headphones have never caused problems for people who use hearing aids.

It's also a calm, quiet environment for anyone who might live with a sensory disability.

Thomas Rogers of Portugal Cove-St. Philip's is one of the people who gave CBC-NL a taste of his day-to-day life for our series.

Thomas Rogers at the top of Solomon's Lane in downtown St. John's. He's one of the many people who gave so much to our Access Denied series. (CBC)

He's got a succinct way of saying what I'm trying to get across here.

"If you're aware of something … then you can fix it," he said.

"You can't fix what you don't know."